Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Retail Properties, Unum Group and STAG Industrial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/27/23, National Retail Properties Inc (Symbol: NNN), Unum Group (Symbol: UNM), and STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Retail Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 5/15/23, Unum Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 5/19/23, and STAG Industrial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1225 on 5/15/23. As a percentage of NNN's recent stock price of $42.89, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of National Retail Properties Inc to trade 1.28% lower — all else being equal — when NNN shares open for trading on 4/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for UNM to open 0.81% lower in price and for STAG to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NNN, UNM, and STAG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Retail Properties Inc (Symbol: NNN):



Unum Group (Symbol: UNM):



STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.13% for National Retail Properties Inc, 3.23% for Unum Group, and 4.35% for STAG Industrial Inc.

In Tuesday trading, National Retail Properties Inc shares are currently trading flat, Unum Group shares are up about 0.2%, and STAG Industrial Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.