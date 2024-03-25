Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Research, Ensign Group and Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, National Research Corp (Symbol: NRC), Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG), and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Research Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 4/15/24, Ensign Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 4/30/24, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 4/30/24. As a percentage of NRC's recent stock price of $39.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of National Research Corp to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when NRC shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for ENSG to open 0.05% lower in price and for ZBH to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for NRC, ENSG, and ZBH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Research Corp (Symbol: NRC):



Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG):



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.20% for National Research Corp, 0.19% for Ensign Group Inc, and 0.75% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

In Monday trading, National Research Corp shares are currently off about 1%, Ensign Group Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Cheap Stocks

 Institutional Holders of COYA

 Institutional Holders of BVSN



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.