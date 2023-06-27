Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Healthcare, Ensign Group and Danaher

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC), Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG), and Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Healthcare Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 7/31/23, Ensign Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0575 on 7/31/23, and Danaher Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 7/28/23. As a percentage of NHC's recent stock price of $60.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of National Healthcare Corp. to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when NHC shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for ENSG to open 0.06% lower in price and for DHR to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for NHC, ENSG, and DHR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC):



Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG):



Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.88% for National Healthcare Corp., 0.25% for Ensign Group Inc, and 0.46% for Danaher Corp.

In Tuesday trading, National Healthcare Corp. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Ensign Group Inc shares are trading flat, and Danaher Corp shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

