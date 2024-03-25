Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Healthcare, Danaher and DENTSPLY SIRONA

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC), Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR), and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Healthcare Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 5/1/24, Danaher Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 4/26/24, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 4/12/24. As a percentage of NHC's recent stock price of $92.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of National Healthcare Corp. to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when NHC shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for DHR to open 0.11% lower in price and for XRAY to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NHC, DHR, and XRAY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC):



Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR):



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.54% for National Healthcare Corp., 0.42% for Danaher Corp, and 1.95% for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

In Monday trading, National Healthcare Corp. shares are currently off about 0.5%, Danaher Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc shares are off about 2.1% on the day.

