Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Health Investors, Safehold and Fifth Third Bancorp

December 27, 2022 — 10:09 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI), Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE), and Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Health Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 1/27/23, Safehold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.177 on 1/13/23, and Fifth Third Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 1/17/23. As a percentage of NHI's recent stock price of $54.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.66%, so look for shares of National Health Investors, Inc. to trade 1.66% lower — all else being equal — when NHI shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for SAFE to open 0.61% lower in price and for FITB to open 1.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NHI, SAFE, and FITB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI):

Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE):

Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.65% for National Health Investors, Inc., 2.42% for Safehold Inc, and 4.08% for Fifth Third Bancorp.

In Tuesday trading, National Health Investors, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Safehold Inc shares are down about 2.3%, and Fifth Third Bancorp shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

