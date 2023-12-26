Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Health Investors, American Tower and Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI), American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT), and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (Symbol: BCSF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Health Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 1/26/24, American Tower Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.70 on 2/1/24, and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 1/31/24. As a percentage of NHI's recent stock price of $56.86, this dividend works out to approximately 1.58%, so look for shares of National Health Investors, Inc. to trade 1.58% lower — all else being equal — when NHI shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for AMT to open 0.79% lower in price and for BCSF to open 2.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NHI, AMT, and BCSF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI):



American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT):



Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (Symbol: BCSF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.33% for National Health Investors, Inc., 3.16% for American Tower Corp, and 10.90% for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

In Tuesday trading, National Health Investors, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1%, American Tower Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

