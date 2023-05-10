News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Murphy USA, Papa John's International and Southwest Gas Holdings

May 10, 2023 — 12:03 pm EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/23, Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA), Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Murphy USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 6/1/23, Papa John's International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 5/26/23, and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 6/1/23. As a percentage of MUSA's recent stock price of $287.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Murphy USA Inc to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when MUSA shares open for trading on 5/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for PZZA to open 0.53% lower in price and for SWX to open 1.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MUSA, PZZA, and SWX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA):

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA):

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.53% for Murphy USA Inc, 2.12% for Papa John's International, Inc., and 4.40% for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Murphy USA Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Papa John's International, Inc. shares are up about 2.1%, and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

