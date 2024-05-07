News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mueller Water Products, Parker Hannifin and FTAI Aviation

May 07, 2024

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/24, Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA), Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH), and FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mueller Water Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.064 on 5/20/24, Parker Hannifin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.63 on 6/7/24, and FTAI Aviation Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/21/24. As a percentage of MWA's recent stock price of $16.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Mueller Water Products Inc to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when MWA shares open for trading on 5/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for PH to open 0.30% lower in price and for FTAI to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MWA, PH, and FTAI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.55% for Mueller Water Products Inc, 1.18% for Parker Hannifin Corp, and 1.53% for FTAI Aviation Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Mueller Water Products Inc shares are currently up about 2%, Parker Hannifin Corp shares are up about 2.7%, and FTAI Aviation Ltd shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

