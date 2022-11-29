Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mueller Industries, MillerKnoll and Textainer Group Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/22, Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI), MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN), and Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mueller Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/16/22, MillerKnoll Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 1/15/23, and Textainer Group Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/15/22. As a percentage of MLI's recent stock price of $67.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Mueller Industries Inc to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when MLI shares open for trading on 12/1/22. Similarly, investors should look for MLKN to open 0.84% lower in price and for TGH to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MLI, MLKN, and TGH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI):



MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN):



Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.48% for Mueller Industries Inc, 3.38% for MillerKnoll Inc, and 3.28% for Textainer Group Holdings Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Mueller Industries Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, MillerKnoll Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Textainer Group Holdings Ltd shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

