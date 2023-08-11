News & Insights

Markets
MSA

Ex-Dividend Reminder: MSA Safety, Powell Industries and Waste Connections

August 11, 2023 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/23, MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA), Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL), and Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MSA Safety Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 9/10/23, Powell Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2625 on 9/20/23, and Waste Connections Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 8/30/23. As a percentage of MSA's recent stock price of $174.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of MSA Safety Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when MSA shares open for trading on 8/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for POWL to open 0.34% lower in price and for WCN to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MSA, POWL, and WCN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA):

MSA+Dividend+History+Chart

Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL):

POWL+Dividend+History+Chart

Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN):

WCN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.08% for MSA Safety Inc, 1.35% for Powell Industries, Inc., and 0.73% for Waste Connections Inc.

In Friday trading, MSA Safety Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, Powell Industries, Inc. shares are off about 1.2%, and Waste Connections Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 High Yield Baby Bonds
 Institutional Holders of DGX
 ZPCM Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSA
POWL
WCN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.