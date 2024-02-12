Ex-Dividend Reminder: MSA Safety, AGCO Corp. and Gorman-Rupp Company

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/24, MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA), AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO), and Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MSA Safety Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 3/10/24, AGCO Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 3/15/24, and Gorman-Rupp Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/8/24. As a percentage of MSA's recent stock price of $178.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of MSA Safety Inc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when MSA shares open for trading on 2/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for AGCO to open 0.25% lower in price and for GRC to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MSA, AGCO, and GRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA):



AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO):



Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.06% for MSA Safety Inc, 1.01% for AGCO Corp., and 1.98% for Gorman-Rupp Company.

In Monday trading, MSA Safety Inc shares are currently up about 2.4%, AGCO Corp. shares are off about 2%, and Gorman-Rupp Company shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

