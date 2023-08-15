Ex-Dividend Reminder: Moody's, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and Herc Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/17/23, Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO), Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS), and Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Moody's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 9/8/23, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 9/7/23, and Herc Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6325 on 9/1/23. As a percentage of MCO's recent stock price of $337.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Moody's Corp. to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when MCO shares open for trading on 8/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for ZWS to open 0.24% lower in price and for HRI to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCO, ZWS, and HRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO):



Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS):



Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.91% for Moody's Corp., 0.96% for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, and 1.90% for Herc Holdings Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Moody's Corp. shares are currently down about 0.2%, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp shares are down about 0.9%, and Herc Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

