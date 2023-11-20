Ex-Dividend Reminder: Moody's, Equifax and United States Lime & Minerals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/23, Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO), Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX), and United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Symbol: USLM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Moody's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 12/15/23, Equifax Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 12/15/23, and United States Lime & Minerals Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of MCO's recent stock price of $356.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Moody's Corp. to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when MCO shares open for trading on 11/22/23. Similarly, investors should look for EFX to open 0.19% lower in price and for USLM to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCO, EFX, and USLM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO):



Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX):



United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Symbol: USLM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.86% for Moody's Corp., 0.76% for Equifax Inc, and 0.38% for United States Lime & Minerals Inc..

In Monday trading, Moody's Corp. shares are currently down about 0.1%, Equifax Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and United States Lime & Minerals Inc. shares are up about 2.6% on the day.

