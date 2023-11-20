News & Insights

Markets
MCO

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Moody's, Equifax and United States Lime & Minerals

November 20, 2023 — 10:55 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/23, Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO), Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX), and United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Symbol: USLM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Moody's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 12/15/23, Equifax Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 12/15/23, and United States Lime & Minerals Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of MCO's recent stock price of $356.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Moody's Corp. to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when MCO shares open for trading on 11/22/23. Similarly, investors should look for EFX to open 0.19% lower in price and for USLM to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCO, EFX, and USLM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO):

MCO+Dividend+History+Chart

Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX):

EFX+Dividend+History+Chart

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Symbol: USLM):

USLM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.86% for Moody's Corp., 0.76% for Equifax Inc, and 0.38% for United States Lime & Minerals Inc..

In Monday trading, Moody's Corp. shares are currently down about 0.1%, Equifax Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and United States Lime & Minerals Inc. shares are up about 2.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Highest Yield Monthly Preferreds
 KWKA Videos
 ETM market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCO
EFX
USLM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.