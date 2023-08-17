Ex-Dividend Reminder: Monro, Prudential Financial and Bgc Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/21/23, Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO), Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), and Bgc Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Monro Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/5/23, Prudential Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 9/14/23, and Bgc Group Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 9/5/23. As a percentage of MNRO's recent stock price of $34.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Monro Inc to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when MNRO shares open for trading on 8/21/23. Similarly, investors should look for PRU to open 1.33% lower in price and for BGC to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MNRO, PRU, and BGC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO):



Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU):



Bgc Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.25% for Monro Inc, 5.32% for Prudential Financial Inc, and 0.80% for Bgc Group Inc - Class A.

In Thursday trading, Monro Inc shares are currently trading flat, Prudential Financial Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Bgc Group Inc - Class A shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

