Ex-Dividend Reminder: Monolithic Power Systems, Xerox Holdings and Illinois Tool Works

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR), Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX), and Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Monolithic Power Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 4/15/24, Xerox Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/30/24, and Illinois Tool Works, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.40 on 4/11/24. As a percentage of MPWR's recent stock price of $672.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when MPWR shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for XRX to open 1.47% lower in price and for ITW to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MPWR, XRX, and ITW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR):



Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX):



Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.74% for Monolithic Power Systems Inc, 5.88% for Xerox Holdings Corp, and 2.08% for Illinois Tool Works, Inc..

In Monday trading, Monolithic Power Systems Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, Xerox Holdings Corp shares are down about 0.3%, and Illinois Tool Works, Inc. shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

