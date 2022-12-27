Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mondelez International, B&G Foods and Thor Industries

December 27, 2022 — 10:16 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ), B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS), and Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mondelez International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 1/13/23, B&G Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 1/30/23, and Thor Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of MDLZ's recent stock price of $67.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Mondelez International Inc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when MDLZ shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for BGS to open 1.63% lower in price and for THO to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MDLZ, BGS, and THO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ):

B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS):

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.29% for Mondelez International Inc, 6.53% for B&G Foods Inc, and 2.33% for Thor Industries, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Mondelez International Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, B&G Foods Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Thor Industries, Inc. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

