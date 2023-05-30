Ex-Dividend Reminder: Molson Coors Beverage, Polaris and General Motors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/1/23, Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII), and General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Molson Coors Beverage Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 6/15/23, Polaris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 6/15/23, and General Motors Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 6/15/23. As a percentage of TAP's recent stock price of $60.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Molson Coors Beverage Co to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when TAP shares open for trading on 6/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for PII to open 0.60% lower in price and for GM to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TAP, PII, and GM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP):



Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII):



General Motors Co (Symbol: GM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.72% for Molson Coors Beverage Co, 2.39% for Polaris Inc, and 1.06% for General Motors Co.

In Tuesday trading, Molson Coors Beverage Co shares are currently down about 0.5%, Polaris Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and General Motors Co shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.