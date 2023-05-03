News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Moelis, WestAmerica Bancorporation and Ameriprise Financial

May 03, 2023 — 11:04 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/5/23, Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC), WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC), and Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Moelis & Company Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 6/23/23, WestAmerica Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 5/19/23, and Ameriprise Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 5/19/23. As a percentage of MC's recent stock price of $36.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.63%, so look for shares of Moelis & Company Class A to trade 1.63% lower — all else being equal — when MC shares open for trading on 5/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for WABC to open 1.10% lower in price and for AMP to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MC, WABC, and AMP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC):

MC+Dividend+History+Chart

WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC):

WABC+Dividend+History+Chart

Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP):

AMP+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.50% for Moelis & Company Class A, 4.38% for WestAmerica Bancorporation, and 1.82% for Ameriprise Financial Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Moelis & Company Class A shares are currently up about 0.5%, WestAmerica Bancorporation shares are up about 1.5%, and Ameriprise Financial Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

