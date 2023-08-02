Ex-Dividend Reminder: Moelis & Company, Citigroup and Peoples Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/4/23, Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC), Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), and Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Moelis & Company Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 9/22/23, Citigroup Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 8/25/23, and Peoples Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 8/21/23. As a percentage of MC's recent stock price of $47.95, this dividend works out to approximately 1.25%, so look for shares of Moelis & Company Class A to trade 1.25% lower — all else being equal — when MC shares open for trading on 8/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for C to open 1.14% lower in price and for PEBO to open 1.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MC, C, and PEBO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC):



Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C):



Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.01% for Moelis & Company Class A, 4.57% for Citigroup Inc, and 5.62% for Peoples Bancorp Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Moelis & Company Class A shares are currently off about 1.6%, Citigroup Inc shares are off about 1.4%, and Peoples Bancorp Inc shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.