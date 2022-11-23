Ex-Dividend Reminder: MKS Instruments, Teradyne and Northrop Grumman

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/22, MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI), Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER), and Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MKS Instruments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/9/22, Teradyne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 12/21/22, and Northrop Grumman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.73 on 12/14/22. As a percentage of MKSI's recent stock price of $76.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of MKS Instruments Inc to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when MKSI shares open for trading on 11/25/22. Similarly, investors should look for TER to open 0.12% lower in price and for NOC to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MKSI, TER, and NOC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI):



Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER):



Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.15% for MKS Instruments Inc, 0.47% for Teradyne, Inc., and 1.32% for Northrop Grumman Corp.

In Wednesday trading, MKS Instruments Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Teradyne, Inc. shares are off about 0.2%, and Northrop Grumman Corp shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

