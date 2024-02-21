News & Insights

Markets
MKSI

Ex-Dividend Reminder: MKS Instruments, Clear Secure and CDW

February 21, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/24, MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI), Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU), and CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MKS Instruments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/8/24, Clear Secure Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 3/5/24, and CDW Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 3/12/24. As a percentage of MKSI's recent stock price of $119.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of MKS Instruments Inc to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when MKSI shares open for trading on 2/23/24. Similarly, investors should look for YOU to open 0.50% lower in price and for CDW to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MKSI, YOU, and CDW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI):

MKSI+Dividend+History+Chart

Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU):

YOU+Dividend+History+Chart

CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW):

CDW+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.74% for MKS Instruments Inc, 1.99% for Clear Secure Inc, and 1.03% for CDW Corp.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, MKS Instruments Inc shares are currently down about 4.2%, Clear Secure Inc shares are off about 5.7%, and CDW Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 ConocoPhillips DMA
 Institutional Holders of TJX
 AVO Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MKSI
YOU
CDW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.