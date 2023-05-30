Ex-Dividend Reminder: Minerals Technologies, Martin Marietta Materials and Mosaic

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/23, Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX), Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM), and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Minerals Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/15/23, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 6/30/23, and Mosaic Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/15/23. As a percentage of MTX's recent stock price of $57.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of Minerals Technologies, Inc. to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when MTX shares open for trading on 5/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for MLM to open 0.17% lower in price and for MOS to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTX, MLM, and MOS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX):



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM):



Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.35% for Minerals Technologies, Inc., 0.66% for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., and 2.40% for Mosaic Co.

In Tuesday trading, Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and Mosaic Co shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

