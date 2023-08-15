Ex-Dividend Reminder: Minerals Technologies, Bunge and Phillips 66

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/17/23, Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX), Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG), and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Minerals Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/8/23, Bunge Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6625 on 9/1/23, and Phillips 66 will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 9/1/23. As a percentage of MTX's recent stock price of $56.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of Minerals Technologies, Inc. to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when MTX shares open for trading on 8/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for BG to open 0.59% lower in price and for PSX to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTX, BG, and PSX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX):



Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG):



Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.35% for Minerals Technologies, Inc., 2.34% for Bunge Ltd., and 3.71% for Phillips 66.

In Tuesday trading, Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.6%, Bunge Ltd. shares are up about 0.2%, and Phillips 66 shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

