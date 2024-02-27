News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: MillerKnoll, Lockheed Martin and Watts Water Technologies

February 27, 2024

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/29/24, MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN), Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), and Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MillerKnoll Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 4/15/24, Lockheed Martin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $3.15 on 3/29/24, and Watts Water Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of MLKN's recent stock price of $29.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of MillerKnoll Inc to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when MLKN shares open for trading on 2/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for LMT to open 0.73% lower in price and for WTS to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MLKN, LMT, and WTS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN):

MLKN+Dividend+History+Chart

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT):

LMT+Dividend+History+Chart

Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS):

WTS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.56% for MillerKnoll Inc, 2.94% for Lockheed Martin Corp, and 0.73% for Watts Water Technologies Inc.

In Tuesday trading, MillerKnoll Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Lockheed Martin Corp shares are off about 0.5%, and Watts Water Technologies Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

