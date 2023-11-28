News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: MillerKnoll, ITT and Expeditors International of Washington

November 28, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN), ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MillerKnoll Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 1/15/24, ITT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 12/29/23, and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.69 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of MLKN's recent stock price of $25.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of MillerKnoll Inc to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when MLKN shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for ITT to open 0.26% lower in price and for EXPD to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MLKN, ITT, and EXPD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN):

MLKN+Dividend+History+Chart

ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT):

ITT+Dividend+History+Chart

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD):

EXPD+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.93% for MillerKnoll Inc, 1.06% for ITT Inc, and 1.16% for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, MillerKnoll Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, ITT Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

