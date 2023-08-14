News & Insights

Markets
MSFT

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Microsoft, Veritiv and Walker & Dunlop

August 14, 2023 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/23, Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), Veritiv Corp (Symbol: VRTV), and Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Microsoft Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 9/14/23, Veritiv Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 9/13/23, and Walker & Dunlop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 9/1/23. As a percentage of MSFT's recent stock price of $320.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Microsoft Corporation to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when MSFT shares open for trading on 8/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for VRTV to open 0.37% lower in price and for WD to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MSFT, VRTV, and WD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT):

MSFT+Dividend+History+Chart

Veritiv Corp (Symbol: VRTV):

VRTV+Dividend+History+Chart

Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD):

WD+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.85% for Microsoft Corporation, 1.50% for Veritiv Corp, and 2.88% for Walker & Dunlop Inc.

In Monday trading, Microsoft Corporation shares are currently off about 0.1%, Veritiv Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Walker & Dunlop Inc shares are off about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 RCN Historical Stock Prices
 TCOA YTD Return
 KYN Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
VRTV
WD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.