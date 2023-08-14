Ex-Dividend Reminder: Microsoft, Veritiv and Walker & Dunlop

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/23, Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), Veritiv Corp (Symbol: VRTV), and Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Microsoft Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 9/14/23, Veritiv Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 9/13/23, and Walker & Dunlop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 9/1/23. As a percentage of MSFT's recent stock price of $320.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Microsoft Corporation to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when MSFT shares open for trading on 8/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for VRTV to open 0.37% lower in price and for WD to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MSFT, VRTV, and WD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.85% for Microsoft Corporation, 1.50% for Veritiv Corp, and 2.88% for Walker & Dunlop Inc.

In Monday trading, Microsoft Corporation shares are currently off about 0.1%, Veritiv Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Walker & Dunlop Inc shares are off about 1% on the day.

