Ex-Dividend Reminder: Micron Technology, Verizon Communications and Sapiens International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/6/23, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), and Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Micron Technology Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 4/25/23, Verizon Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6525 on 5/1/23, and Sapiens International Corp NV will pay its Special dividend of $0.25 on 4/24/23. As a percentage of MU's recent stock price of $59.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Micron Technology Inc. to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when MU shares open for trading on 4/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for VZ to open 1.66% lower in price and for SPNS to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MU, VZ, and SPNS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU):

MU+Dividend+History+Chart

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ):

VZ+Dividend+History+Chart

Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS):

SPNS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.77% for Micron Technology Inc., 6.63% for Verizon Communications Inc, and 1.17% for Sapiens International Corp NV.

In Tuesday trading, Micron Technology Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Verizon Communications Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Sapiens International Corp NV shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

