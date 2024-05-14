News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGP Ingredients, Honeywell International and J.M. Smucker

May 14, 2024

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/24, MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI), Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON), and J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGP Ingredients Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 5/31/24, Honeywell International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 6/7/24, and J.M. Smucker Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.06 on 6/3/24. As a percentage of MGPI's recent stock price of $82.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of MGP Ingredients Inc to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when MGPI shares open for trading on 5/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for HON to open 0.53% lower in price and for SJM to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MGPI, HON, and SJM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI):

MGPI+Dividend+History+Chart

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON):

HON+Dividend+History+Chart

J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM):

SJM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.59% for MGP Ingredients Inc, 2.12% for Honeywell International Inc, and 3.65% for J.M. Smucker Co..

In Tuesday trading, MGP Ingredients Inc shares are currently down about 1.2%, Honeywell International Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and J.M. Smucker Co. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

