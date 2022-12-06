Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGM Resorts International, Dick's Sporting Goods and SpartanNash

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/22, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), and SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGM Resorts International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0025 on 12/15/22, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4875 on 12/30/22, and SpartanNash Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of MGM's recent stock price of $38.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.01%, so look for shares of MGM Resorts International to trade 0.01% lower — all else being equal — when MGM shares open for trading on 12/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for DKS to open 0.42% lower in price and for SPTN to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MGM, DKS, and SPTN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM):



Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS):



SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.03% for MGM Resorts International, 1.68% for Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc, and 2.52% for SpartanNash Co.

In Tuesday trading, MGM Resorts International shares are currently up about 1.2%, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and SpartanNash Co shares are trading flat on the day.

