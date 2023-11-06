Ex-Dividend Reminder: MetLife, Easterly Government Properties and Zions Bancorporation

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/23, MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET), Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA), and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MetLife Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 12/14/23, Easterly Government Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 11/21/23, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 11/16/23. As a percentage of MET's recent stock price of $61.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of MetLife Inc to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when MET shares open for trading on 11/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for DEA to open 2.28% lower in price and for ZION to open 1.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MET, DEA, and ZION, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET):



Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA):



Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.40% for MetLife Inc, 9.11% for Easterly Government Properties Inc, and 4.71% for Zions Bancorporation, N.A..

In Monday trading, MetLife Inc shares are currently down about 1%, Easterly Government Properties Inc shares are off about 0.7%, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

