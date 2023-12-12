News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Methanex, Frontline and Graphic Packaging Holding

December 12, 2023 — 11:25 am EST

December 12, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/23, Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH), Frontline plc (Symbol: FRO), and Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Methanex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 12/29/23, Frontline plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/29/23, and Graphic Packaging Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/5/24. As a percentage of MEOH's recent stock price of $43.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Methanex Corp to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when MEOH shares open for trading on 12/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for FRO to open 1.58% lower in price and for GPK to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MEOH, FRO, and GPK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH):

MEOH+Dividend+History+Chart

Frontline plc (Symbol: FRO):

FRO+Dividend+History+Chart

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK):

GPK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.70% for Methanex Corp, 6.33% for Frontline plc, and 1.71% for Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

In Tuesday trading, Methanex Corp shares are currently up about 1.7%, Frontline plc shares are off about 1.9%, and Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

