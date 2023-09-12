Ex-Dividend Reminder: Meritage Homes, NorthWestern and Chesapeake Utilities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/23, Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH), NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE), and Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Meritage Homes Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 9/29/23, NorthWestern Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 9/29/23, and Chesapeake Utilities Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 10/5/23. As a percentage of MTH's recent stock price of $133.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Meritage Homes Corp to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when MTH shares open for trading on 9/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for NWE to open 1.25% lower in price and for CPK to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MTH, NWE, and CPK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH):



NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE):



Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.81% for Meritage Homes Corp, 5.02% for NorthWestern Corp., and 2.17% for Chesapeake Utilities Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Meritage Homes Corp shares are currently off about 0.2%, NorthWestern Corp. shares are trading flat, and Chesapeake Utilities Corp. shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.