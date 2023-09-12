Ex-Dividend Reminder: Merchants Bancorp, United Community Banks and Motorola Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/23, Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN), United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI), and Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 10/2/23, United Community Banks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 10/5/23, and Motorola Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 10/13/23. As a percentage of MBIN's recent stock price of $28.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when MBIN shares open for trading on 9/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for UCBI to open 0.89% lower in price and for MSI to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MBIN, UCBI, and MSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN):



United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI):



Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.13% for Merchants Bancorp (Indiana), 3.57% for United Community Banks Inc, and 1.25% for Motorola Solutions Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) shares are currently off about 0.2%, United Community Banks Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Motorola Solutions Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

Also see:

