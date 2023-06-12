Ex-Dividend Reminder: Merchants Bancorp, Stewart Information Services and Intercontinental Exchange

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN), Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC), and Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 7/3/23, Stewart Information Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 6/30/23, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of MBIN's recent stock price of $26.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when MBIN shares open for trading on 6/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for STC to open 1.03% lower in price and for ICE to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MBIN, STC, and ICE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN):



Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC):



Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.22% for Merchants Bancorp (Indiana), 4.13% for Stewart Information Services Corp, and 1.54% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

In Monday trading, Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) shares are currently off about 3.5%, Stewart Information Services Corp shares are trading flat, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

