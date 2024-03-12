Ex-Dividend Reminder: Merchants Bancorp, Federal Agricultural Mortgage and Chubb

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN), Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM), and Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 4/1/24, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.40 on 3/28/24, and Chubb Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.86 on 4/5/24. As a percentage of MBIN's recent stock price of $43.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when MBIN shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for AGM to open 0.74% lower in price and for CB to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MBIN, AGM, and CB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN):



Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM):



Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.82% for Merchants Bancorp (Indiana), 2.97% for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp, and 1.35% for Chubb Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) shares are currently down about 1.7%, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp shares are up about 1.7%, and Chubb Ltd shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

