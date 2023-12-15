Ex-Dividend Reminder: Medtronic, Redwood Trust and Broadcom

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/19/23, Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT), and Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Medtronic PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.69 on 1/12/24, Redwood Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/28/23, and Broadcom Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $5.25 on 12/29/23. As a percentage of MDT's recent stock price of $83.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Medtronic PLC to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when MDT shares open for trading on 12/19/23. Similarly, investors should look for RWT to open 2.05% lower in price and for AVGO to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MDT, RWT, and AVGO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT):



Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT):



Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.31% for Medtronic PLC, 8.22% for Redwood Trust Inc, and 1.90% for Broadcom Inc.

In Friday trading, Medtronic PLC shares are currently up about 1.9%, Redwood Trust Inc shares are up about 6%, and Broadcom Inc shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

