MDT

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Medtronic, Bank First and Seagate Technology Holdings

December 16, 2022 — 10:05 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/20/22, Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), Bank First Corp (Symbol: BFC), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Medtronic PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 1/13/23, Bank First Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/4/23, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 1/5/23. As a percentage of MDT's recent stock price of $76.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Medtronic PLC to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when MDT shares open for trading on 12/20/22. Similarly, investors should look for BFC to open 0.27% lower in price and for STX to open 1.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MDT, BFC, and STX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT):

MDT+Dividend+History+Chart

Bank First Corp (Symbol: BFC):

BFC+Dividend+History+Chart

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX):

STX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.54% for Medtronic PLC, 1.09% for Bank First Corp, and 5.31% for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC.

In Friday trading, Medtronic PLC shares are currently off about 1%, Bank First Corp shares are trading flat, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

