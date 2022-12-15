Ex-Dividend Reminder: Medifast, Dine Brands Global and Academy Sports & Outdoors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/19/22, Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED), Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN), and Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Medifast Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.64 on 2/7/23, Dine Brands Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 1/6/23, and Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of MED's recent stock price of $117.66, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of Medifast Inc to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when MED shares open for trading on 12/19/22. Similarly, investors should look for DIN to open 0.75% lower in price and for ASO to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MED, DIN, and ASO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED):



Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN):



Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.58% for Medifast Inc, 3.00% for Dine Brands Global Inc, and 0.56% for Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc.

In Thursday trading, Medifast Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Dine Brands Global Inc shares are down about 1.2%, and Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc shares are off about 2.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.