Ex-Dividend Reminder: MDU Resources Group, LeMaitre Vascular and Valley National Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/13/24, MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT), and Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MDU Resources Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 4/1/24, LeMaitre Vascular Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/28/24, and Valley National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 4/2/24. As a percentage of MDU's recent stock price of $22.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of MDU Resources Group Inc to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when MDU shares open for trading on 3/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for LMAT to open 0.24% lower in price and for VLY to open 1.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MDU, LMAT, and VLY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU):



LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT):



Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.21% for MDU Resources Group Inc, 0.95% for LeMaitre Vascular Inc, and 5.53% for Valley National Bancorp.

In Monday trading, MDU Resources Group Inc shares are currently up about 2%, LeMaitre Vascular Inc shares are off about 2.1%, and Valley National Bancorp shares are down about 3.3% on the day.

