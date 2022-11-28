Ex-Dividend Reminder: McKesson, Virtu Financial and Principal Financial Group

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), and Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McKesson Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 1/3/23, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/15/22, and Principal Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 12/19/22. As a percentage of MCK's recent stock price of $385.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of McKesson Corp to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when MCK shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for VIRT to open 1.07% lower in price and for PFG to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCK, VIRT, and PFG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK):

MCK+Dividend+History+Chart

Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT):

VIRT+Dividend+History+Chart

Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG):

PFG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.56% for McKesson Corp, 4.28% for Virtu Financial Inc - Class A, and 2.77% for Principal Financial Group Inc.

In Monday trading, McKesson Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A shares are up about 0.7%, and Principal Financial Group Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

