MCK

Ex-Dividend Reminder: McKesson, Bruker and Teleflex

February 27, 2024 — 10:14 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/29/24, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR), and Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McKesson Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 4/1/24, Bruker Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/15/24, and Teleflex Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of MCK's recent stock price of $519.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of McKesson Corp to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when MCK shares open for trading on 2/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for BRKR to open 0.06% lower in price and for TFX to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCK, BRKR, and TFX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK):

MCK+Dividend+History+Chart

Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR):

BRKR+Dividend+History+Chart

Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX):

TFX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.48% for McKesson Corp, 0.24% for Bruker Corp, and 0.60% for Teleflex Incorporated.

In Tuesday trading, McKesson Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Bruker Corp shares are off about 1.3%, and Teleflex Incorporated shares are down about 4.2% on the day.

