MGRC

Ex-Dividend Reminder: McGrath RentCorp, General Dynamics and Arcosa

April 11, 2023 — 09:59 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/13/23, McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC), General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD), and Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McGrath RentCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.465 on 4/28/23, General Dynamics Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.32 on 5/12/23, and Arcosa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 4/28/23. As a percentage of MGRC's recent stock price of $88.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of McGrath RentCorp to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when MGRC shares open for trading on 4/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for GD to open 0.58% lower in price and for ACA to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MGRC, GD, and ACA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC):

MGRC+Dividend+History+Chart

General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD):

GD+Dividend+History+Chart

Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA):

ACA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.09% for McGrath RentCorp, 2.31% for General Dynamics Corp, and 0.33% for Arcosa Inc.

In Tuesday trading, McGrath RentCorp shares are currently up about 0.4%, General Dynamics Corp shares are off about 0.2%, and Arcosa Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

