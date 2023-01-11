Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: McGrath RentCorp, EMCOR Group and Watsco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/13/23, McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC), EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME), and Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McGrath RentCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.455 on 1/31/23, EMCOR Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/31/23, and Watsco Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.45 on 1/31/23. As a percentage of MGRC's recent stock price of $100.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of McGrath RentCorp to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when MGRC shares open for trading on 1/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for EME to open 0.10% lower in price and for WSO to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MGRC, EME, and WSO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC):

MGRC+Dividend+History+Chart

EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME):

EME+Dividend+History+Chart

Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO):

WSO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.81% for McGrath RentCorp, 0.41% for EMCOR Group, Inc., and 3.59% for Watsco Inc..

In Wednesday trading, McGrath RentCorp shares are currently up about 0.1%, EMCOR Group, Inc. shares are up about 0.5%, and Watsco Inc. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

