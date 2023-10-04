News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: McCormick, Tootsie Roll Industries and General Mills

October 04, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/6/23, McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC), Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR), and General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McCormick & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 10/24/23, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 10/19/23, and General Mills Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 11/1/23. As a percentage of MKC's recent stock price of $69.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of McCormick & Co Inc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when MKC shares open for trading on 10/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for TR to open 0.29% lower in price and for GIS to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MKC, TR, and GIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC):

MKC+Dividend+History+Chart

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR):

TR+Dividend+History+Chart

General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS):

GIS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.26% for McCormick & Co Inc, 1.17% for Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, and 3.73% for General Mills Inc.

In Wednesday trading, McCormick & Co Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc shares are trading flat, and General Mills Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

