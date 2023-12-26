Ex-Dividend Reminder: McCormick, Dillard's and Willis Towers Watson Public

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC), Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS), and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McCormick & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 1/8/24, Dillard's Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/5/24, and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.84 on 1/16/24. As a percentage of MKC's recent stock price of $67.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of McCormick & Co Inc to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when MKC shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for DDS to open 0.06% lower in price and for WTW to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MKC, DDS, and WTW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC):



Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS):



Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.48% for McCormick & Co Inc, 0.25% for Dillard's Inc., and 1.40% for Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co.

In Tuesday trading, McCormick & Co Inc shares are currently trading flat, Dillard's Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

