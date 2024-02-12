Ex-Dividend Reminder: MAXIMUS, Applied Industrial Technologies and Allegiant Travel Company

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/24, MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS), Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT), and Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MAXIMUS Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/29/24, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 2/29/24, and Allegiant Travel Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/1/24. As a percentage of MMS's recent stock price of $82.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of MAXIMUS Inc. to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when MMS shares open for trading on 2/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for AIT to open 0.20% lower in price and for ALGT to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MMS, AIT, and ALGT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS):



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT):



Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.45% for MAXIMUS Inc., 0.79% for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc., and 3.05% for Allegiant Travel Company.

In Monday trading, MAXIMUS Inc. shares are currently up about 4.8%, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 1.8%, and Allegiant Travel Company shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

