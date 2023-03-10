Ex-Dividend Reminder: Maxar Technologies, NXP Semiconductors and Leidos Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/23, Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI), and Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Maxar Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 3/31/23, NXP Semiconductors NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.014 on 4/5/23, and Leidos Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/31/23. As a percentage of MAXR's recent stock price of $50.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.02%, so look for shares of Maxar Technologies Inc to trade 0.02% lower — all else being equal — when MAXR shares open for trading on 3/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for NXPI to open 0.56% lower in price and for LDOS to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MAXR, NXPI, and LDOS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR):



NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI):



Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.08% for Maxar Technologies Inc, 2.25% for NXP Semiconductors NV, and 1.55% for Leidos Holdings Inc.

In Friday trading, Maxar Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, NXP Semiconductors NV shares are up about 0.1%, and Leidos Holdings Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

