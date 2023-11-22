Ex-Dividend Reminder: Matthews International, Danaos and Northrop Grumman

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/24/23, Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW), Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC), and Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Matthews International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/11/23, Danaos Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 12/6/23, and Northrop Grumman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.87 on 12/13/23. As a percentage of MATW's recent stock price of $34.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Matthews International Corp to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when MATW shares open for trading on 11/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for DAC to open 1.16% lower in price and for NOC to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MATW, DAC, and NOC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW):



Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC):



Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.74% for Matthews International Corp, 4.62% for Danaos Corp, and 1.59% for Northrop Grumman Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Matthews International Corp shares are currently off about 2.3%, Danaos Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and Northrop Grumman Corp shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

