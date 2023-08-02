Ex-Dividend Reminder: Matthews International Corp, Eaton Corp and Alliance Resource Partners LP

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/4/23, Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW), Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), and Alliance Resource Partners LP (Symbol: ARLP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Matthews International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 8/21/23, Eaton Corp plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.86 on 8/25/23, and Alliance Resource Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 8/14/23. As a percentage of MATW's recent stock price of $45.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Matthews International Corp to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when MATW shares open for trading on 8/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for ETN to open 0.40% lower in price and for ARLP to open 3.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MATW, ETN, and ARLP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW):



Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN):



Alliance Resource Partners LP (Symbol: ARLP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.03% for Matthews International Corp, 1.59% for Eaton Corp plc, and 13.91% for Alliance Resource Partners LP.

In Wednesday trading, Matthews International Corp shares are currently down about 0.9%, Eaton Corp plc shares are off about 1.2%, and Alliance Resource Partners LP shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.