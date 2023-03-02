Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mativ, Kronos Worldwide and Alcoa

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/23, Mativ Inc (Symbol: MATV), Kronos Worldwide Inc (Symbol: KRO), and Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mativ Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/24/23, Kronos Worldwide Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 3/16/23, and Alcoa Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/23/23. As a percentage of MATV's recent stock price of $25.57, this dividend works out to approximately 1.56%, so look for shares of Mativ Inc to trade 1.56% lower — all else being equal — when MATV shares open for trading on 3/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for KRO to open 1.69% lower in price and for AA to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MATV, KRO, and AA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Mativ Inc (Symbol: MATV):



Kronos Worldwide Inc (Symbol: KRO):



Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.26% for Mativ Inc, 6.75% for Kronos Worldwide Inc, and 0.80% for Alcoa Corporation.

In Thursday trading, Mativ Inc shares are currently off about 1.8%, Kronos Worldwide Inc shares are down about 1.4%, and Alcoa Corporation shares are down about 3.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.